Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Weir Group (WEIR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Weir Group (LON: WEIR):

3/9/2020 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/9/2020 – Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Weir Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/27/2020 – Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Weir Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/26/2020 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/26/2020 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/25/2020 – Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Weir Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/19/2020 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/18/2020 – Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/12/2020 – Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/29/2020 – Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,395 ($18.35) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/17/2020 – Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:WEIR traded down GBX 180 ($2.37) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,116.50 ($14.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. Weir Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 950.20 ($12.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,352.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,416.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -7.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 30.45 ($0.40) dividend. This is an increase from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.42%.

In other Weir Group news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

