Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives $19.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,985. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 71.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

