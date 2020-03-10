Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Trading Down 11.3%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) traded down 11.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.97, 1,004,889 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,643,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIGL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $338.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.30% and a negative net margin of 112.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.