Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 71.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.32.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of ROOT stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.09. Roots has a 1-year low of C$1.31 and a 1-year high of C$4.73.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.