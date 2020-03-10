Safestay (LON:SSTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Safestay PLC (LON:SSTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 39027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestay in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.38.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

