Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 810 ($10.66).

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAFE shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total value of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).

LON:SAFE traded down GBX 33 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 798 ($10.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,381. Safestore has a 1 year low of GBX 577.57 ($7.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 815.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 740.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

