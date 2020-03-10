Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 810 ($10.66).
Several equities research analysts have commented on SAFE shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.
In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total value of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Featured Story: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.