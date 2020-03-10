Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.00

Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 123891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Safestyle UK from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

The company has a market cap of $32.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78.

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.