Saga (LON:SAGA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.38

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.38 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.43 ($0.23), with a volume of 10354952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.30 ($0.31).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Saga to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 87.60 ($1.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.38.

In other Saga news, insider James Quin purchased 108,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £40,055.46 ($52,690.69).

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

