Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) dropped 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.57 and last traded at $69.62, approximately 689,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 311,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.26.
SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.95.
In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $29,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $10,485,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Saia by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,621,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares during the period.
Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
