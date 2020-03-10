Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) dropped 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.57 and last traded at $69.62, approximately 689,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 311,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.26.

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.95.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $29,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $10,485,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Saia by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,621,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

