SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Stock Price Down 11.8%

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s stock price traded down 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, 563,773 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 292,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SandRidge Permian Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 45.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 833.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

