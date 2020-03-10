Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s share price was down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.33, approximately 3,939,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,047,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

The stock has a market cap of $957.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 101,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

