Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.15

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 1611381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.