Scholium Group (LON:SCHO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.00

Scholium Group PLC (LON:SCHO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and a PE ratio of 53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Scholium Group Company Profile (LON:SCHO)

Scholium Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trade and retail of rare and antiquarian books and works on paper primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also trades rare books, decorative prints, and fine art. It trades its products under the Shapero Rare Books, Scholium Trading, and Shapero Modern brand names.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Scholium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.