Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Down 11.6%

Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) dropped 11.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.59 and last traded at $71.95, approximately 526,729 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 520,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,868,000 after buying an additional 447,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 18.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1,230.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 890.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

