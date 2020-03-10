Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Trading Up 6% After Insider Buying Activity

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares were up 6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.75, approximately 2,245,537 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,209,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Specifically, CEO Barry L. Cottle acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.26.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 215,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth $10,602,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 205,566 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.