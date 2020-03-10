SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Up 9.9% After Insider Buying Activity

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI)’s stock price rose 9.9% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.23, approximately 106,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 31,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Specifically, CEO John M. Gellert acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $141,750.00. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.69.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 41.38%. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 35,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

