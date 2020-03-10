Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC cut Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.60.

SES traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.90. 1,036,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,067. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.82. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.67 and a 12 month high of C$8.75. The stock has a market cap of $544.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,498,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,626,642.20.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

