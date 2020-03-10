Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Lowered to C$6.25 at National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$6.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 228.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SES. CIBC cut Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.60.

Shares of SES traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,067. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$8.75. The stock has a market cap of $544.48 million and a P/E ratio of 26.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$225,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,498,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,626,642.20.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

