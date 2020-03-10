SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 53.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. 885,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,992. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Klauder sold 21,250 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $1,389,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,152.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,248 shares of company stock worth $15,719,813 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.