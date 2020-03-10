Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 122.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VII. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.57.

Shares of TSE:VII traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 1.82. Seven Generations Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.33 and a twelve month high of C$11.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

