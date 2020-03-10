Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 122.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VII. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.57.

Shares of TSE:VII traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 1.82. Seven Generations Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.33 and a twelve month high of C$11.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

