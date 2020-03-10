Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 176.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shawcor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.96.

Shares of Shawcor stock traded down C$0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$3.91 and a 52 week high of C$22.46. The stock has a market cap of $495.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$31,453.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at C$82,981.47.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

