Shefali A. Shah Acquires 10,000 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) CAO Shefali A. Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AVYA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 5,385,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,356. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Avaya Holdings Corp has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avaya by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 411,229 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $20,950,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avaya by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after buying an additional 35,185 shares during the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

