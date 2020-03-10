Shires Income (LON:SHRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $227.12

Shares of Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 227.12 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.24), with a volume of 68533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 272.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23.

Get Shires Income alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Shires Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

In related news, insider Robin Archibald acquired 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £7,486.24 ($9,847.72). Also, insider Jane Pearce acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,610 ($11,325.97).

About Shires Income (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.