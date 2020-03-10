SIBCoin Price Hits $0.0296 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $539,323.00 and approximately $989.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and Livecoin. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,248,959 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

