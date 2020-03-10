Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $39,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $40,110.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $40,260.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $41,685.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $41,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $38,175.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $37,995.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $34,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $34,260.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $30,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $31,245.00.

Slack stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,080,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,214,916. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. Slack has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WORK. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.76.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

