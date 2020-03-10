SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Director Purchases $21,450.00 in Stock

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Director Ramiro G. Peru acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $21,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,547.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,931,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $431.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.06. SM Energy Co has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SM Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in SM Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SM. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.