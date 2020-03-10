SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 20.3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)’s share price traded up 20.3% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $1.78, 16,932,909 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 263% from the average session volume of 4,670,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Specifically, Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $57,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares in the company, valued at $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $431.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,983,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,262 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,102.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,680 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 977,977 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,838,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 305,724 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,517,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

