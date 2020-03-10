Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s share price fell 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.23, 1,071,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 760,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMSI. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 2,357.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

