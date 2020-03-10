Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.00.

Several analysts have commented on SNC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

TSE SNC traded down C$3.14 on Wednesday, hitting C$26.56. 1,141,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$15.47 and a 1-year high of C$36.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

