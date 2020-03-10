Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Trading Up 6.9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.15, approximately 735,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 465,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.55. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SOHU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $11.00 to $9.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,479,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 71,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $334.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

