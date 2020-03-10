SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,106,000 after buying an additional 6,605,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,348 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,265 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,465,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after acquiring an additional 155,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,583,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,043. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

