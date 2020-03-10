Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading Up 3% This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $1,531.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0926 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001704 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.02815007 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

