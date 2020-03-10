SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.06% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

SPXC stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.25. 342,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. SPX has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.50.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

