SSI Investment Management LLC Invests $203,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,099 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Bank of America cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $11.26 on Monday, reaching $34.07. 29,770,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,971,279. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

