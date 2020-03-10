SSI Investment Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,504 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Applied Materials by 445.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 182,430 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 149,003 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,417 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $4,944,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in Applied Materials by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 591,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 415,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.07. 10,286,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

