STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 307 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,886,000 after acquiring an additional 103,776 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.84. 3,491,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.26. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.20 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

