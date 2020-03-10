STA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,864 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $748,553,000 after purchasing an additional 81,561 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $494,986,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,723,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,854. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

