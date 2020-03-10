STA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,840,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.93.

Alphabet stock traded up $59.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,275.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,443.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,323.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

