STA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,205,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

