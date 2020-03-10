STA Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,084 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $48.33. 3,166,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

