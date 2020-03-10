STA Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,427 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,500,000 after buying an additional 2,833,029 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,702,000 after purchasing an additional 236,509 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 824,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,848,000 after acquiring an additional 305,724 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 608,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 68,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.63. 1,162,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.