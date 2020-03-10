STA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 10.9% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $77,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,685,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,337. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $137.90 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.