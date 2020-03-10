STA Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 373.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 203,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,672,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 42,994 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,552,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,521,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,030. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $304,063.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.