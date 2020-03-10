STA Wealth Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 264,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.98. 36,495,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,715,736. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. FIX increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

