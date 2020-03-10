STA Wealth Management LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Target by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Target by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 96,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Target by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.33. 7,258,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,597. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.61.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

