STA Wealth Management LLC Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

HON traded up $8.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.69. 5,477,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,485. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

