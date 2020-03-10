STA Wealth Management LLC Has $827,000 Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. 16,722,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,137. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.78.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

