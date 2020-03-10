STA Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 93,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.14. 8,252,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.98 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $137.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

