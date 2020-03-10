STA Wealth Management LLC Invests $694,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $8.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.62. 513,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,442. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.36. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.88 and a 1-year high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

