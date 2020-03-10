STA Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

STA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.4% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $91.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,891.82. 7,115,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.01 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $919.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,993.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,840.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

